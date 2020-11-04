Carole A. Potash, of Bethesda, died on Oct. 26. Beloved wife of the late Louis Potash; devoted mother of Moira (Potash) Larsen, Stuart Potash and Neil Potash; beloved sister of the late Reva Silverman; cherished grandmother of Erin (Potash) Fig, Ethan Larsen and Zachary Larsen; and great-grandmother of Levi and Isla Fig. Contributions may be made to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger (mazon.org) or Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.