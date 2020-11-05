Anti-Semitic sign hung near Pozez JCC

A sign that the ADL considers anti-Semitic was found on the property of Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia in Fairfax on Nov. 2.

The sign read “The Democrat platform is socialist” and was attached to a tree at the intersection of Pineland and Little River Turnpike. The “s”s in the word “socialist” was replaced with Nazi lightning bolts and the dots in the letter “i”s were swastikas. The word “RAT” inside the word “Democrat” was written in red for emphasis.

Pozez JCC issued this statement:

“Although this incident reminds us there is a small group of people who are invigorated by today’s political climate, overwhelmingly, the shared support of the J’s mission to build community and enrich lives is shared by our neighbors and throughout the broader community.”

Laura Adler, the JCC’s marketing and communications director, said a police report has been filed.

