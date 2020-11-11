Patricia Sagon

Patricia Sagon, of Washington, passed away on Nov. 3. She was 70. Beloved partner of Charles Miller and predeceased by her parents, Philip and Martha Sagon. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

