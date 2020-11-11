Monroe Mizel

Monroe Jon “Momo” Mizel, of Kensington, passed away on Oct. 28. He was 80. Born to Bernard and Mariam Mizel in 1940, Monroe earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in 1961 and a law degree from Georgetown University in 1964. He married the love of his life, Diane Cohen, in 1963.

A talented attorney, Monroe incorporated his interests in fly fishing and environmental activism into his legal work. Monroe provided pro bono services to Trout Unlimited and, in one case, forced the State of Maryland to stop using chlorine in streams.

Monroe is survived by his wife, Diane, and his children, Melina (Jon) Goldfarb, Tara Lieber and Ari (Yocheved) Mizel. Donations may be made to Trout Unlimited or to MDS Foundation. Services entrusted to Shomrei Neshama of Greater Washington.