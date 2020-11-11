Matthew David Loudon, of Olney, died on Nov. 3. Beloved son of David and Deena Goldberg Loudon. Dear brother of Ryan and Gillian Loudon. Loving grandson of Leonard and Phyllis Shankman Goldberg and John and Katherine Herbold Loudon; and great-grandson of Lola Herbold. Loving nephew of Tom and Sarah Loudon and Bret and Paula Goldberg Butler. Cherished cousin of Megan and Michael. Contributions may be made to Angels at Risk (www.angelsatrisk.org) or to Relay for Life (www.secure.acservents.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.