Jerry Duenietz, of Rockville, passed away on Nov. 4. Father of Samuel (Simi) Dunietz; life partner of Penelope Fisher; son of the late Sol and Genia; brother of Doris Shapiro. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.
