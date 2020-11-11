Jerry Duenietz

Jerry Duenietz, of Rockville, passed away on Nov. 4. Father of Samuel (Simi) Dunietz; life partner of Penelope Fisher; son of the late Sol and Genia; brother of Doris Shapiro. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

