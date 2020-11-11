Helene Lichtenstein Crystal died on Nov. 6. She was 86. Known for her kindness and love for family, Helene was a life member of Hadassah as well as a member of Na’amat and belonged to Temple Shalom for more than 50 years. She worked as a media assistant in the Montgomery County Public Schools for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Royal. She is survived by her children, Darryl, Howard and Allison; her grandchildren, Erin (Sam) and Danny (Emily); and her cousins, nieces and nephews.