What’s cooking at Bet Chaverim Congregation

Bet Chaverim Israeli Dinner 1 of 8

By Ben Zingman

Photos by Bet Chaverim Congregation members

At Bet Chaverim Congregation’s lecture on Israeli cooking for the whole family, there was more cooking and eating than talking for the 39 families who participated on Zoom.

Each prepared from scratch a three-course dinner of Israeli winter salad, chicken with cauliflower rice and date roll, using recipes developed by foodie and author Elite Jakob of Baltimore.

The cooking event was the first in the Columbia-based Conservative congregation’s three-part Mideast lecture series. The series will continue on Dec. 1, with “How is Middle East Policy Made on Capitol Hill?” featuring Dana Stroul of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

The third lecture on Jan. 9 will feature Robert Satloff, director of the Institute and author of “Among the Righteous – Lost Stories from the Holocaust’s Long Reach into Arab Lands.” For information, email [email protected].