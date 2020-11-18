Allan N. Kover, of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 9. Beloved husband of the late Esther Devorah Kover. Devoted father of Steve Kover and Jackie (Eric) Land. Dear grandfather of Joshua (Jessica McKinney) Land and Aliza (Hanan) Schoffman-Land. Loving great-grandfather of Dooby Schoffman.

Contributions may be made to The Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, arava.org; Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), peer.org; or to The Center for Biological Diversity, biologicaldiversity.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.