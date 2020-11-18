Florence Golden, of Rockville, died on Nov. 14. She was 95. Born July 7, 1925, in Czechoslovakia as the eldest of six children, Florence was a survivor of Auschwitz and Zal Reichenbach. Preceded in death by Harold Golden, Florence is survived by her daughters, Pearl (Gary Lake) and Harriet (Richard Smith); granddaughters, Rebecca, Marissa, Laura, Jill, Lauren and Jenna; and great-grandchildren, Chase, Eloise, Aerie, Jacob and Sophie. Contributions may be made to JSSA or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.