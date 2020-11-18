Lenore W. Gnatt, of Chevy Chase, passed away on Nov. 12. Beloved wife of the late Solomon Gnatt. Devoted mother of Robert (Herschel) Gloger, Elaine (Steven) Hercenberg and Dr. Michael (Ruth) Gnatt. Dear grandmother of Erica and Miriam Gloger, Lauren (Darren) Geisbert, David (Dani) Hercenberg, Rachel (Joshua) Waimberg, Deborah (Ari) Lesser, Kimberly Llewellyn, Johanna (Max Heilveil) Owens, Emily (Will Saponaro) Gnatt and Sara Weissel. Great-grandmother of Eli, Max, Charlie, Lillie, Clara, Mila, Liam, Graham and Griffin. Contributions may be made to Washington Performing Arts, washingtonperformingarts.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.