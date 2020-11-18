Linda Freedman, of Washington, passed away on Nov. 12 due to dementia-related illness. She was 77. Linda graduated from Coolidge High School and went on to the University of Maryland and later obtained a degree in occupational therapy from Tufts University. Linda served as president of the Washington Hebrew Congregation sisterhood.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jay Freedman; her children, Courteney (Mike) Monroe and Spencer (Sophia Conroy) Freedman; and four grandchildren, Miles and Lola Monroe and Lucas and Devin Freedman. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation at alzdiscovery.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.