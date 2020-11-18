Lawrence Ernst, of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 4 from complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 74. Lawrence attended Stuyvesant High School in New York City before graduating with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from City College of New York and furthering his education with a doctorate in mathematics from Brown University.

Lawrence worked as an assistant professor of mathematics in Queens College and as a mathematical statistician for the U.S. Census Bureau and for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Lawrence was involved with the American Mathematical Society as well as the American Statistical Association.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Marilyn Ernst. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Gail; his children, Erica (Benjamin) Fleischer and Jason Ernst; and his granddaughters, Nava and Rina.