Marian Tepper, of Germantown, passed away on Nov. 6. Marian worked at Computer Data Systems Inc. on government contracts with the departments of Education and Homeland Security, among others. She also served as an election judge in Montgomery County from 2011 to 2018. She was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years. Marian is survived by her children, Ronald (Julie) and Douglas (Sharon West) Tepper; her grandchildren, Madison, Jessica, Alaina and Mariah Tepper; and her sister, Deborah (Tom) Silberman. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Mental Health America (mhanational.org). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.