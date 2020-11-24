Robert Tennenbaum

Robert “Bob” Tennenbaum, of Columbia, died on Nov. 18. He was 84. Mr. Tennenbaum was born in Vienna, Austria, before World War II and immigrated to New York City shortly thereafter. As chief architect-planner for the Columbia planning team, Mr. Tennenbaum was responsible for projects in the District, Baltimore and other locations throughout the world.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth; his daughters, Ann and Eve; his stepson, Clifford; his grandsons, Brandon, Alex, Cole and Sam; and his step-granddaughters, Nicole and Lauren. He was predeceased by his beloved wives, Marelle Simone Tannenbaum (nee Aiss) and Suzon Weber (nee Babitt). Contributions can be sent to Lubavitch of Howard County, 770 Howes Lane, Columbia, MD 21044. Arrangements entrusted to Sol Levinson and Sons.