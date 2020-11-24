Albert E. Postal

Alfred E. Postal, D.D.S., of Newberry, Fla., formerly of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 13. Beloved husband of Gloria Goldberg Postal and the late Anite Zitomer Postal. Devoted father of Janice E. Postal, D.P.M., Jerome Postal and the late Marc Postal; stepfather of Robin Goldberg, Donna (Jeff) Dollinger, Frances (Jen) Rainin, Lori Fries and Michael Goldberg; and dear grandfather of Cara Jaye Dekelbaum and Jillian Posta. Contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org, or to the American Heart Association, heart.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.