Letters | Nov. 24, 2020

Snyder doesn’t belong in the Hall of Fame

Kudos to WJW on its Nov. 19 cover story on the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. It lists one of the requirements for induction as the demonstration of “excellence in leadership, sportsmanship and character.” As disclosed in recent reporting by The Washington Post and ESPN, Washington Football Team owner and 2005 Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame inductee Daniel M. Snyder falls woefully short in this regard.

Moreover, unlike his peer group owners the Pollin and Lerner families, he has been conspicuously AWOL from involvement in Jewish communal, and especially philanthropic, activities.

Snyder should be expelled from the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in light of his toxic stewardship of a beloved franchise, including — and especially — the shanda of his steadfast resistance to the chucking of its racist moniker.

STEVE WEISSMAN

Baltimore