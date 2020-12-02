Alan Stuart Goldberg, of Bethesda, passed away on Nov. 11. He was 78. Alan served as president of Jewish and Family Children’s Services of Boston and of the American Health Lawyers Association. He was also a dedicated teacher at universities in Boston, Maryland and Virginia. Alan was the devoted husband of Joanne and adoring father of Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Arnold and Jules Goldberg. Contributions may be made to the JFCS. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.