Asher Gerecht, of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 18. He was 97. Beloved husband of the late Gloria Gerecht; father of Ellen (Joe), Mike (Susan) and Dan (Cindy); grandfather of Barry, Shari, Carolyn, Yvonne, Liana and David. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the Silver Spring YMCA or a Jewish charity of choice. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home.