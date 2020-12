Jennifer Margolius Fisher, of Bethesda, passed away on Nov. 24. Beloved daughter of Philip N. and the late Phyllis Goldman Margolius. She is survived by James Fisher and their children, Jesse Aaron and Jocelyn Grace Fisher. Dear sister of David (Iris) and Kenneth Margolius. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes (jfgh.org) or to Save A Child’s Heart (saveachildsheart.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.