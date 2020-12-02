Marilyn Zwerdling Burstyn

By
-
-
0

Marilyn Zwerdling Burstyn, of Silver Spring, died on Nov. 20. Beloved wife of the late Rabbi Nathan Burstyn. Devoted mother of Maeir (Ilene) Burstyn, Estair (Avram) Schachter and Dr. Don (Lissa Natkin) Burstyn. Dear grandmother of Naomi and Nathan Schachter. Loving aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and great-great-great-aunt of many. Contributions may be made to Young Israel Shomrai Emunah (wp.yise.org ) or to Yad Sarah (friendsofyadsarah.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Funeral Hebrew Home.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here