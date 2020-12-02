Marilyn Zwerdling Burstyn, of Silver Spring, died on Nov. 20. Beloved wife of the late Rabbi Nathan Burstyn. Devoted mother of Maeir (Ilene) Burstyn, Estair (Avram) Schachter and Dr. Don (Lissa Natkin) Burstyn. Dear grandmother of Naomi and Nathan Schachter. Loving aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and great-great-great-aunt of many. Contributions may be made to Young Israel Shomrai Emunah (wp.yise.org ) or to Yad Sarah (friendsofyadsarah.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Funeral Hebrew Home.