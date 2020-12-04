WATCH: Kinder than thou? U-Md. students compete

In angry times, four groups of University of Maryland students competed for who could be the kindest.

“KIC: Kindness in Corona” “was aimed to help transform students from victims during a difficult time to active drivers of the solution,” said Rabbi Ari Koretzky, diirector of Meor Maryland student center, which sponsored the program.

Students heard from speakers and “learned about the Jewish wisdom surrounding the topic” of chesed, or kindness, Koretzky said.

Judges of the students’ chesed projects were: Audrey Segal of Bikur Cholim of Maryland, Mordechai Hyatt of Yad Yehuda and Esti Schonbrun of Chai Lifeline.

They judged Team 2 as the winner, based on creativity, replicability and execution, Koretzky said.

Team 2 members include Elie Abecassis, Ryan Goodman and Sari Goldson.

Here’s their video:

Here are the other teams and their videos:

TEAM 1

Dani Wolk

Matt Sherman

Andrew Gersh

Danny Rothenberg

Allison Beiser

Lauryn Cove

Maddi Schloss

Zack Ziman

TEAM 3

Abby Rosler

Brooke Wexler

Emma Hoch

Gabrielle Goldman

Jason Ludwig

Joe La Fiandra

Julia Bardack

Noah Safeer

TEAM 4

Alex Evar

Becca Carin

Emmy Pearson

Hailey Grutman

Hannah Goldberg

Rebecca Grim

Shelby Scheck

Shira Godin

The winning team received $200 from Meor to continue their project, Koretzky said.

[email protected]