WATCH: Kinder than thou? U-Md. students compete

In angry times, four groups of University of Maryland students competed for who could be the kindest.
“KIC: Kindness in Corona” “was aimed to help transform students from victims during a difficult time to active drivers of the solution,” said Rabbi Ari Koretzky, diirector of Meor Maryland student center, which sponsored the program.
Students heard from speakers and “learned about the Jewish wisdom surrounding the topic” of chesed, or kindness, Koretzky said.
Judges of the students’ chesed projects were: Audrey Segal of Bikur Cholim of Maryland, Mordechai Hyatt of Yad Yehuda and Esti Schonbrun of Chai Lifeline.
They judged Team 2 as the winner, based on creativity, replicability and execution, Koretzky said.
Team 2 members include Elie Abecassis, Ryan Goodman and Sari Goldson.
Here’s their video:
Here are the other teams and their videos:
TEAM 1
Dani Wolk
Matt Sherman
Andrew Gersh
Danny Rothenberg
Allison Beiser
Lauryn Cove
Maddi Schloss
Zack Ziman
TEAM 3
Abby Rosler
Brooke Wexler
Emma Hoch
Gabrielle Goldman
Jason Ludwig
Joe La Fiandra
Julia Bardack
Noah Safeer
TEAM 4
Alex Evar
Becca Carin
Emmy Pearson
Hailey Grutman
Hannah Goldberg
Rebecca Grim
Shelby Scheck
Shira Godin
The winning team received $200 from Meor to continue their project, Koretzky said.