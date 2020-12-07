3 NoVa school systems to close for Jewish holidays

School districts of Arlington and Loudoun counties have become the latest to plan days off to accommodate several holidays belonging to minority religions.

The Arlington County School Board on Dec. 3 voted to add days off to its 2021-2022 school calendar to accommodate the first day of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr and Diwali, which is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

The Loudoun County School Board on Dec. 1 voted to adopt a calendar with days off on Yom Kippur, Eid al-Fitr and Diwali.

Last month, the Prince William County School Board voted to adopt a calendar with closures for all four holidays.

The Fairfax County School Board is considering including the same four religious holidays.

