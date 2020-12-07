‘Shtisel’ 3 will have advance screening

“Shtisel” fans won’t have to wait until the spring premiere of Season 3 to see what their favorite haredim are up to. An advance screening of the season’s first episode will take place online on Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.

In addition to the long-awaited episode, there will be a Chanukah candle lighting and discussion with cast members Michael Aloni (Akiva Shtisel), Doval’e Glickman (Shulem Shtisel), Shira Haas (Ruchami Weiss) and Neta Riskin (Giti Weiss).



The event is hosted by The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York in partnership with the Israeli-owned Yes studios. Tickets are $36. For information, visit https://streicker.nyc/events/shtisel-season-3

The new season of “Shtisel is scheduled to premiere in the United States on Netflix in Spring 2021.

[email protected]

@EricSchucht