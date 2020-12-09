Myron Wollard

Myron “Mike” Wollard, of North Bethesda, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26. He was 93. Mike was born in New York City to Leon and Hannah Wollard. He received his electrical engineering degree from New York University and proudly served in the Navy during World War II. His greatest accomplishment was being married to his beloved wife, Jamie Lee Oldani Wollard, for 58 years.

Mike is survived by his wife; his sons, Gregg (Yvonne) and Scott (Suzie); his granddaughters, Amanda and Amy; and his dog, Lucky. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Albert. Contributions can be made to the American Veterans Center (americanveteranscenter.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.