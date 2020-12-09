Lila Mensh, of Rockville, died on Dec. 3. She was 91. Lila was a war bride, leaving Manchester, England, to raise her family in Maryland. She was active in her synagogue community and enjoyed travel and family celebrations. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Mensh; devoted mother of Stephanie (Paul Berger), Gillian and Michael (Linda Roberts) Mensh, Stacy (David) Schlactus and the late Stuart Mensh. Cherished grandmother of Ari, Shelby, Daniel and Coby. Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.