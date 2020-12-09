Beatrice Feinstein Lipshutz, of Silver Spring, passed away on Dec. 1. She was 98. Bea spent many years as a bookkeeper for the Philadelphia Public School System. She loved professional basketball, bridge, music, reading, traveling and cruising. Bea moved to Silver Spring in 2003.

Beloved wife of the late William Feinstein and the late Louis Lipshutz. Dear sister of the late Solomon (Alice) Fisher. Loving mother of Stanley (Saundra) Feinstein and Sandra (Harvey) Raben. Cherished grandmother of Deborah (Stephen Kuperberg) and Sharon (Amit Golding) Feinstein and Amit, Zev (Tamara) and Shimon Raben. Dear great-grandmother of Noah, Tali, Eli, Natan, Emmy and Jonah. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice or the Riderwood Benevolent Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.