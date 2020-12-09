Leslie LeVine, of York, Pa., formerly of Chevy Chase, passed away on Nov. 15. She was 92. Leslie graduated from Reading High School in Pennsylvania before going on to take college classes in the Washington area. Leslie worked as a window decorator and women’s shoe salesman. She enjoyed performing and acted in amateur theater productions. She also volunteered with Jewish Council for the Aging’s SeniorNet in many roles including teacher, recruiter and newsletter publisher. She is survived by her cousins Linda Weiner (Stephen) Seligson and Nancy Stern and many close friends.