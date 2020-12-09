Beatrice D. Kuff (nee Shapiro), of Baltimore, passed away on Dec. 4. She was 90. Mrs. Kuff worked in the office of pediatricians Miller and Rosenstein for more than 50 years and was known by her patients for her warmth and knowledge.

She is survived by her daughter Laurie (Michael) Persh; sister, Benita (Seymour) Lozinsky; grandchildren, Andrea (Stephen) Baird, Heath Molinatti, Moelinda (Greg) McGlothlin; and great-grandchildren, Elliott and Holden Baird, Gram and Lanie McGlothlin. She was predeceased by her cherished husband, Irwin Jerome Kuff; daughters Bonnie Blum and Gail Kuff; and parents, Fredda and Henry Shapiro.

Contributions may be made to BrightFocus Foundation, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871 or National Organization for Rare Disorders, NORD, Inc. Donations, Dept. 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.