Raymond Kaufman, of McLean, died on Dec. 3. He was 94. Raymond graduated from City College of New York before attending the University of Michigan, earning a double master’s degree in naval engineering. He was also a prominent member of the dance community, nationally and locally. Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Alex and Betty Kaufman. Beloved husband of Rita Liebowitz; loving stepfather of five; cherished step-grandfather of seven. Devoted husband to his first wife, Paula. Donations may be made to Congregation Beth El. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.