Raymond Kaufman

By
-
-
0

Raymond Kaufman, of McLean, died on Dec. 3. He was 94. Raymond graduated from City College of New York before attending the University of Michigan, earning a double master’s degree in naval engineering. He was also a prominent member of the dance community, nationally and locally. Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Alex and Betty Kaufman. Beloved husband of Rita Liebowitz; loving stepfather of five; cherished step-grandfather of seven. Devoted husband to his first wife, Paula. Donations may be made to Congregation Beth El. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here