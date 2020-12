Students in Gesher Jewish Day School’s junior kindergarten (Gan Katan) sing “Lots of Latkes” to celebrate Chanukah.

The Fairfax school created a Chanukah “UnMusical,” featuring a video of each grade leading the candle lighting for one night of Chanukah and singing a fun Chanukah song.

The middle school led a Zoom Chanukah Havdalah, dubbed “Havdalakah,” on Dec. 12. All of the videos are going up on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.