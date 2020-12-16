Naomi Starr

Naomi Bradford Starr, of Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12. Naomi was born on Jan. 19, 1929, to Rabbi Herbert Simckes and Fayette Simckes in Brooklyn, N.Y. The family settled near Boston, Mass., where Naomi grew up as a beloved role model and older sister. As an adult she lived in locations around the country, spending most of her years in Memphis, Tenn., Houston and McLean.

A lover of learning, Naomi skipped seventh grade and graduated high school as valedictorian of her class. She continued her academic pursuits at Simmons College, Memphis State University, Wheelock College and the Harvard Graduate School of Education, studying early childhood education at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

Following her line of education, Naomi dedicated her life to child development and learning, teaching kindergarten, working in elementary school admission, publishing academic articles and contributing to the development of early childhood math materials and teacher guides. She also taught teachers in training.

Naomi is survived by her children Alex (Lynn Shapiro) Starr of Alexandria, Andy (Wendy Kosberg) Starr and Jonathan (Liz Bogatin) Starr; her grandchildren, Jamie, Adam, Shayna, Jared and Jollie; and her siblings, Rabbi Joe (Chana) Simckes, Sima (Karl) Schapiro and Seymour Simckes.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or The American Academy of University Women (AAUW).