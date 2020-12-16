Muriel Esther Shpritz, of Washington, passed away on Dec. 9. She was 99. Muriel was born in Flatbush, Brooklyn, N.Y., and she studied at Breneau College. She was a member of Temple Sinai in Washington and a lifetime member of the National Council of Jewish Women and Hadassah. Daughter of the late Leo Charles Harris and Eva Harris (Jones). Beloved wife of the late Dr. Manuel Shpritz; devoted mother of Eve (Dr. William) Fischer, Dr. Edward Shpritz and Gary Shpritz; cherished grandmother of Adam (Darci), Todd (Amy) and Dr. Eric (Dr. Natalie Bernstein) Bernstein and Ryan (Amy), Eric (Sophie) and Samantha Shpritz; loving great-grandmother of Zoe, Lex, Emi, Asher, Jacob, Isaac, Benjamin, Wyatt, Mattie, Adison, Brady, Chase, Kylie, William, Eli and Abigail. Donations may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.