Ruth Neumann, of Towson, passed away on Dec. 7. She was 92. Ruth was born in Dresden, Germany, in 1928 and emigrated to America with her parents, Kath and Richard Schindler in 1938 to escape Nazism. Arriving first in Canada, Ruth and her parents moved to Boston and New York before settling on a farm in Howell, N.J.

In 1949, Ruth married Harold Neumann and they continued living in Howell. She graduated from Douglass College of Rutgers University in New Jersey, obtained a master’s degree and taught in the Howell Elementary School system, later becoming a district-wide supervisor.

Following their retirement, she and Harold relocated to Towson where she resided at Blakehurst. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Harold. She is survived by her children, Ronald Neumann and Bonnie Adachi; and her grandchildren, Natalie and Andrew Adachi.