Eileen Marion Jacobson

Eileen Jacobson, of Washington, passed away on Nov. 12. She was 90. She was born in New York City and grew up in Woodmere, Long Island. Eileen graduated with a degree in radio and TV from the University of Miami, finishing first in her class. There, she met her future husband, Raymond Jacobson, who was then a law student. Once he was discharged from his service during the Korean War, the couple moved to Washington, where they married in 1955.

In Washington, Eileen worked in the communications office of the Democratic National Committee, at an advertising agency and in the promotion department of the Washington Post. She was the first woman to regularly attend the newspaper’s daily meetings. When Raymond was promoted to general at the Pentagon and received a star, he gave Eileen a specially designed necklace with a gold star and diamond to recognize her support for his years of military service. She wore it for the rest of her life.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years; their son, Louis A. Jacobson; their daughter-in-law, Elisabeth Layton; and their grandchildren, Cynthia and Zachary. During her long illness, she was comforted by the loving care of Lurene Whyte and Ruby Salgro.