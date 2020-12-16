Estelle Jacobs

Estelle Wolowitz Jacobs, of Chevy Chase, passed away on Dec. 6 from COVID-19. She was 96. Born to Morris and Mary Wolowitz, Estelle attended Central (now Cardozo) High School in Washington and University of Maryland. She went on to teach math and science at Alice Deal Middle School in Washington and launched her own business, Training for the Terrified, which aimed to teach computer skills to seniors in the Washington area.

Estelle was integral to many organizations, including as national president for the Brandeis University National Women’s Committee, a lifetime board member and sisterhood president at Adas Israel Congregation, and the vice president of the Montgomery County Mental Health Association.

She also won the Woman of Valor Award in 1974 from the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, the Award for Exemplary Leadership from the United Jewish Appeal Federation, the Zelda Dick Leadership Award from the Seaboard Branch Women’s League for Conservative Judaism and the Heritage Award from Israel Bonds.

Estelle was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Irving. She is survived by her children, Marc (Doris Lobb) Jacobs, Susan (Michael) Sorrells and Eileen Jacobs; and her grandchildren, Rachel and Madeline Jacobs and Shanna and Jacob Sorrells. Contributions may be made to Brandeis National Committee (BNC), Adas Israel Synagogue, Capital Area Food Bank or JSSA. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.