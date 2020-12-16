Marilyn Zwerlding Burstyn

Marilyn Zwerdling Burstyn, of Silver Spring, passed away on Nov. 20. Marilyn was the last of her generation and the youngest of her seven siblings. She was born to Joseph and Yehudis Zwerdling in Bridgeport, Conn., on May 24, 1928. She married Rabbi Nathan Burstyn, Esq., of Toronto in 1949.

She is survived by their three children, Maeir (Ilene) Yecheil, Estaire (Avram Schachter) Yehudith and Don (Lissa Natkin) Gershon. She was the best Bubbie to Naomi and Nathan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Donations may be made to Young Israel Shomrai Emunah (wp.yise.org) or Yad Sarah (friendsofyadsarah.org).