Dr. Fauci unmasks his favorite in latkes-hamantashen debate at Cong. Beth El

By
-
-
0

By Gabe Friedman

Dr. Anthony Fauci still wants you to wear a mask. But he took a quick break in his schedule to deliver a video message to a Bethesda synagogue earlier this week and weigh in on the ongoing Jewish food debate made famous through a decades-long tradition at the University of Chicago: latkes or hamantashen?


“While my wife and I enjoy both of these traditional foods, my vote is for latkes,” he says in a video posted to Twitter by Yair Rosenberg, pronouncing it “lot-kuss.” “With applesauce or sour cream. Preferably sour cream.”

According to Rosenberg, this was the 13th edition of the debate at Congregation Beth El in Bethesda. The University of Chicago started the tradition back in 1946, inviting professors to take sides in a formal (but humorous) live debate, podiums included.

https://www.washingtonjewishweek.com/enewsletter/

jta.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here