Keith Andrew Schur, of Takoma Park, died on Dec. 17. Beloved husband of Linda. Devoted son of Stephanie and Morris. Beloved brother of Jackie (Dave). Dedicated brother-in-law of Michael (Haifa). Cherished uncle of Robert, Chase, Alexandra, Kelsey, Rebecca, Rachel and John. Loved by many relatives, friends and colleagues who will miss his compassion, integrity and gamesmanship. Donations to be made to So Others Might Eat. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.