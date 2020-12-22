Jay S. Gorban passed away peacefully at Sunrise in Bethesda, on Dec. 18, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born in Washington on Nov. 9, 1943, he lived in Silver Spring during his early life. After graduating from the University of Maryland, he went to the University of Arkansas, where he earned his doctorate in clinical psychology. He spent the next 45 years helping children, families and veterans with compassion and understanding.

He is survived by a devoted brother, Larry (Bobbi); two nieces and a nephew, Elana Premack Sandler (Josh), Ben Premack (Heather) and Jodi Premack (Trent), and numerous cousins. Donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Jewish National Fund, PETA or Tikvat Israel Congregation.