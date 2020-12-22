Reeva Cohany, of Bethesda, died Dec. 9 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Harry Cohany; loving mother of Sharon Cohany (Glen Richardson) and Janet Eackloff (the late Mark Eackloff); adored grandmother of David Eackloff and Miriam Eackloff (Matt Dickerson); and cherished sister of Zelda Klein and the late Bernice Kukers and Harriet Markowitz. Reeva is also survived by nine nieces and nephews and their families.

Reeva was born in Ostrow Mazowiecka, Poland, on Dec. 20, 1922. She was a long-time resident of Kensington. Donations may be made to Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim, 1840 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD 20902; Congregation Adat Reyim, 6500 Westbury Oaks Ct., Springfield, VA 22152; or Perry Center, 128 M Street N.W., Room 100, Washington, DC 20001.