Bruce Bernstein, of Rockville, passed away at White Oak Adventist Hospital on Nov. 29. He was 89. Bruce was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was educated at City University of New York and Iowa State University, where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in organic chemistry.

Bruce joined the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) in Washington in 1977. He served in both staff and management positions, becoming target leader of the Underground Distribution Program before his retirement in 2001.

Later, he established a consulting practice, serving the industry in the field of electrical installation until his final year. He was honored to become an IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) fellow and a member of the IEEE Dielectric and Electrical Insulation Society, the Power Engineering Society, the IEEE Insulated Conductors Committee and the American Chemical Society.

He was a faculty member of the University of Wisconsin’s Power Cable Engineering course.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Valerie (nee Gordon); his sons, Neil and Mark (Carolyn Weiss) Bernstein; and his cherished granddaughter, Lila.