Dorris Berlin (nee Zittrain)

Dorris Berlin, of Bethesda, died on Dec. 21. Beloved wife of the late N. Paul Berlin. Loving mother of Kenneth (Connie) Berlin and Eileen Berlin (George) Ray. Grandmother of Keith (Lisa), Lee and Jason (Katie) Berlin and Bryan (Staci Lammering) and Lesley Ray. Great grandmother of Grace, Jack, Cooper, Samuel and Genevieve Berlin and Ember Blue Ray. The family is grateful for the excellent care she received over the years from Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane and from the Jewish Social Service Agency hospice. Donations may be made to a food bank.