Jacob Stillman, of Bethesda, died on Dec. 25 from congestive heart failure. He was 86. Jacob graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Texas and cum laude from Harvard Law School. Following law school, Jacob worked as a JAG Officer for the Army and clerked for the Hon. Harry E. Kalodner on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

He then went on to work in various positions for the Securities and Exchange Commission, starting as a staff attorney in the Office of the General Council, then serving as the associate general counsel, then solicitor and finally senior advisor to the solicitor. Jacob was a member of Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County for more than 40 years.

He received the Philip A. Loomis Award in 1984 from the Securities Law Section of the Federal Bar Association and the Federal Bar Association’s 48th Annual Justice Tom C. Clark Award for Outstanding Government Attorney in 2008. He was also honored in 2017 by Association of SEC Alumni (ASECA) with its William O. Douglas Award. Upon his retirement in 2018, Jacob was honored by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

He was predeceased by his wife, Anita, in May 2020. Jacob is survived by his son, Daniel (Debbie) Stillman; and his grandsons, Matthew and Adam.