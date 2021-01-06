Arlene Zelda Stern, of Riderwood Village, died on Dec. 23 in hospice. She was 89. Arlene was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and moved to Manhattan when she was young. There, she attended Hunter High School and City College. She and her family moved to Maryland in 1965. Arlene worked as a teacher at Fort Meade, where she helped soldiers attain their GEDs. Arlene is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Edward Stern; loving children, Ken (Lois) and Karen (Spurgeon); her grandsons, Michael and Drew; and loving nephew, Michael. Contributions may be made to Easter Seals. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.