Bernard Shleien, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 29. He was 86. Dr. Shleien obtained a master’s degree at Harvard School of Public Health in Radiological Health. He went on to author or co-author more than 50 articles or reports on radiation safety and received the Public Health Services Outstanding Service medal for his work. Dr. Shleien is survived by his children, Sara (Eric) Waskowicz and Josh Shleien; and his grandchildren, Sam, George and Lucy Waskowicz. He was predeceased by his wife, Debra Shleien.