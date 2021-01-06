Ester Sherman, of Bethesda, passed away on Dec. 21. Beloved wife of the late Julius Sherman. Devoted mother of the late Deborah (Harvey) Karch, Allyson (Stewart) Grossman and Harvey (Gina) Sherman. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Kaori Yamada) Karch, Lisa (Adam) Goldberg, Seth (Debbie Elias), Adam (Elizabeth Pingree) and Jordan (Julie Siegel) Grossman, and Michelle, Michael and Grace Sherman. Loving great-grandmother of Dahlia, Jonah and Annabelle Karch, Abigail and Eloise Goldberg, and Jesse Grossman. Contributions may be made to the Deborah Karch Children’s Library Fund at Congregation Har Shalom. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.