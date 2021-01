Eleanor Boykoff Schmetterling, of Potomac, died on Dec. 20. She was 80. Eleanor received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a graduate degree from Columbia Teachers College. Eleanor was a teacher in New York and Maryland. She also worked as a realtor. She is survived by her twin sister, Irene (Martin) B. Duke; her children, Amy (Neil) Steiner and David (Marilyn Marler) Schmetterling; and her grandchildren, Sam and Rachel Steiner. She was married to Irving Schmetterling.