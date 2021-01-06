Tommy Bloom Raskin passed away on Dec. 31. He was 25. Son of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Sarah Bloom Raskin, Tommy was a graduate of Amherst College and a second-year student at Harvard Law School.

In a statement to the press, Rep. Raskin wrote: “Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him.”

In addition to his parents, Tommy is survived by his sisters, Hannah and Tabitha; dozens of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his grandparents Arlene Bloom and Lynn Raskin.