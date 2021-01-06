Jeffrey Lightman, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 25 after a battle with leukemia. He was 63. He attended John. F. Kennedy High School in Wheaton and went on to work in the postal handling department at Carnegie Mellon University. He is survived by his wife, Toby; his siblings, David (Robin) Lightman and Harriet (George) Lightman Huppert; his nephews, Steven and Eric Lightman; and his niece, Elizabeth Huppert. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sylvia Lightman and his son, Aaron Lightman.